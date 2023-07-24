Iraq condemns burning of Koran in front of its embassy in Denmark
Iraq has condemnned the burning of a copy of the Koran in front of its embassy in Denmark on Monday, the state news agency INA cited the foreign ministry as saying. The ministry called on the authorities of countries in the European Union to "quickly reconsider so-called freedom of expression and the right to demonstrate," INA added.
Two protesters set fire to a copy of the Koran, Islam's holy book, in front of the Iraqi embassy in the Danish capital Copenhagen, risking a further deterioration of relations between the two countries.
