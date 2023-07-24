MNS workers ransack Nashik toll plaza after Raj Thackeray's son is stopped; 8 arrested

Eight Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers were arrested for allegedly ransacking a toll plaza in Nashik a day earlier after party leader Amit Thackeray's vehicle was stopped, a police official said on Monday.

Amit Thackeray, who is the son of MNS founder Raj Thackeray, was stopped at Gonde toll plaza in Sinnar at 9:15pm on Saturday due to some mismatch in his vehicle's Fastag details while he on his way to Mumbai, the official said.

At around 2:30am on Sunday, a mob ransacked the plaza and made a functionary there apologise. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Eight MNS workers were arrested late Sunday night in connection with the toll plaza ransacking, the Wavi police station official said.

