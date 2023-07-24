Left Menu

Israel's parliament ratifies contested law limiting Supreme Court powers

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-07-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 18:20 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's parliament voted into law on Monday a contested curb on some Supreme Court powers submitted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, the Knesset speaker said.

The bill passed by a 64-0 vote, the speaker added, after opposition lawmakers abandoned the Knesset plenum in protest.

