Israel's parliament ratifies contested law limiting Supreme Court powers
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-07-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 18:20 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israel's parliament voted into law on Monday a contested curb on some Supreme Court powers submitted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, the Knesset speaker said.
The bill passed by a 64-0 vote, the speaker added, after opposition lawmakers abandoned the Knesset plenum in protest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Knesset
- Israel
- Supreme Court
- Benjamin Netanyahu
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel Knesset set to vote on new Supreme Court bill
Israel Knesset set to vote on new Supreme Court bill
Israel's Knesset gives initial nod to contested Supreme Court bill
Israel's Knesset gives first nod to contested Supreme Court bill
Israelis protest judicial overhaul after Knesset advances legislation