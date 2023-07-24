Left Menu

Brazilian police arrest new suspect in 2018 murder of Rio councilwoman

Brazilian police on Monday arrested another suspect in connection with the 2018 murder of popular Rio de Janeiro councilwoman Marielle Franco and her driver Anderson Gomes, a crime that shocked Brazilians and human rights activists globally. Franco, 38 at the time of her death, was a black, openly gay, and progressive councilwoman born in a poor Rio de Janeiro neighborhood.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 18:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Brazil

Brazilian police on Monday arrested another suspect in connection with the 2018 murder of popular Rio de Janeiro councilwoman Marielle Franco and her driver Anderson Gomes, a crime that shocked Brazilians and human rights activists globally. A preventive arrest warrant and seven search and seizure warrants were served, Justice Minister Flavio Dino said on Twitter.

The suspect was named as former firefighter Maxwell Simoes Correia. Franco, 38 at the time of her death, was a black, openly gay, and progressive councilwoman born in a poor Rio de Janeiro neighborhood. Investigators believe her killing to be a political assassination carried out by paid hit men.

In March 2019, two former police officers, Ronnie Lessa and Elcio de Queiroz, were indicted on charges of shooting Franco and Gomes. Franco, a rising star in the Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL), was an outspoken critic of police killings of poor Rio residents and her death sparked nationwide protests by Brazilians fed up with endemic violence.

