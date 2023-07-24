Left Menu

Threat to kill High Court judges in Karnataka, police register FIR

The message in Hindi, Urdu and English allegedly threatened to kill Muralidhar and six judges of the High Court including Justice Mohammed Nawaz, Justice HT Narendra Prasad, Justice Ashok G Nijagannavar retired, Justice HP Sandesh, Justice K Natarajan and Justice B Veerappa retired through a Dubai gang, police said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-07-2023 18:21 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 18:21 IST
Threat to kill High Court judges in Karnataka, police register FIR
  • Country:
  • India

The Central CEN Crime Police Station here has registered a First Information Report against unknown suspects after the press relations officer of the High Court of Karnataka lodged a complaint about threats to the lives of several judges, besides himself, police said on Monday.

K Muralidhar lodged a complaint on July 14. He had received messages on the WhatsApp messenger from an international number at around 7 PM on July 12. His mobile number is the one provided to him officially by the High Court. The message in Hindi, Urdu and English allegedly threatened to kill Muralidhar and six judges of the High Court including Justice Mohammed Nawaz, Justice HT Narendra Prasad, Justice Ashok G Nijagannavar (retired), Justice HP Sandesh, Justice K Natarajan and Justice B Veerappa (retired) through a 'Dubai gang', police said. The message also had five suspicious mobile phone numbers and contained the threat. The FIR registered on July 14 states that the threat message demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh to be paid to a bank account in Pakistan.

After registering the FIR under Sections 506, 507 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 75 and 66(F) of the Information Technology Act, the police have submitted it before the 1st Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023