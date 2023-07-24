Ghana former minister arrested in corruption inquiry -special prosecutor
Ghana's former sanitation minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who resigned from her post on Saturday, has been arrested in a corruption inquiry, the West African nation's Office of the Special Prosecutor said on Monday.
The statement said Dapaah was placed under arrest for "suspected corruption, corruption-related offences regarding large sums of money and other valuable items reportedly stolen from her residence."
