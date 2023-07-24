US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump conduct around 2021 Capitol attack was reckless but not criminal; 'Barbenheimer' frenzy gives sluggish summer box office a major boost and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Pence says Trump conduct around 2021 Capitol attack was reckless but not criminal

Former U.S. vice president and Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence said on Sunday he felt former President Donald Trump's words and actions leading up to the Capitol attacks on Jan. 6, 2021, were reckless though not likely criminal. "While his words were reckless, based on what I know, I am not yet convinced that they were criminal," Pence told CNN's "State of the Union."

'Barbenheimer' frenzy gives sluggish summer box office a major boost

The much-hyped "Barbenheimer" box office battle over the weekend proved to be a win for movie theaters that needed to add some sizzle to their summer. Ticket sales for the film industry's biggest season had been disappointing through much of June and July. "The Flash" flopped, a new "Indiana Jones" adventure underwhelmed, and Tom Cruise's latest "Mission: Impossible" movie opened short of expectations. Hollywood also is grappling with strikes by writers and actors.

Strike at trucking firm Yellow averted after deal

U.S. trucking firm Yellow averted a threatened strike by 22,000 Teamsters-represented workers on Sunday, saying the company will pay the more than $50 million it owed in worker benefits and pension accruals. "Agreement by the Central States at the urging of the Teamsters gives Yellow 30 days to pay its bills with the understanding the company will do so within the next two weeks," Teamsters union said on Sunday.

Black man attacked by Ohio police dog during traffic stop

Police in Ohio unleashed a canine on a Black man who had exited his vehicle with his hands raised after a traffic stop earlier this month, according to officials. The incident unfolded on July 4 after law enforcement officers engaged in the lengthy pursuit of a semi-tractor trailer driven by 23-year-old Jadarrius Rose. The vehicle was missing a mud flap and it had failed to stop for an inspection, a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

