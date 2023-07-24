Maharashtra: Miscreants set fire to two-wheelers, vandalise 11 vehicles in Nashik

Two unidentified persons allegedly set ablaze four two-wheelers and vandalised 11 other vehicles in a locality of Maharashtra's Nashik on Monday, police said. The incident took place in Mathura Chowk area in Nashik Road suburb around 1 am, when the men poured petrol and set fire to some two-wheelers parked in the parking lot of a residential building, an official said. The duo brandishing sickles then proceeded to damage 11 vehicles, including a tempo, parked in the locality, and also tried to attack passing vehicles, creating panic in the area, he said. The entire attack was captured by a close circuit television (CCTV) camera installed in the residential building, the official said. A case has been registered with Upnagar police station and further investigations are on, he said.

