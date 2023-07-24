Left Menu

Nepali woman hangs self in south Delhi

A 32-year-old Nepal national allegedly hanged herself at a servant quarter in south Delhis Sarvodaya Enclave on Monday, police here said. On reaching the spot, the team found a woman hanging from the ceiling fan of a room in the servant quarter with the help of a scarf, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 18:33 IST
Nepali woman hangs self in south Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old Nepal national allegedly hanged herself at a servant quarter in south Delhi's Sarvodaya Enclave on Monday, police here said. The police received information about the incident around 1.25 pm. On reaching the spot, the team found a woman hanging from the ceiling fan of a room in the servant quarter with the help of a scarf, a senior police officer said. The deceased has been identified as Kamla, a resident of Lamdada in Nepal, the officer said. Kamla resided with her husband and two children -- a 14-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy -- in the servant quarters of house number B-62, Sarvodaya Enclave for the last 17 years. Her husband works as a domestic servant in the house, the officer said.

At the time of the incident, the children had gone to school and her husband went to a bank, the officer added. The woman was suffering from depression and getting treated for the last eight years, the police said. No external injury was found on the body and it has been shifted to AIIMS mortuary, they added. Inquest proceedings are being conducted under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023