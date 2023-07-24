Left Menu

Nepalese national found hanging from ceiling fan in Delhi's Sarvodaya Enclave

A 32-year-old Nepalese national allegedly hanged herself at the servant quarters of a house in south Delhis Sarvodaya Enclave on Monday, police said. At around 1.25 pm, police got information regarding the incident at Sarvodaya Enclave. No external injury was found on her body, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 18:54 IST
Nepalese national found hanging from ceiling fan in Delhi's Sarvodaya Enclave
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old Nepalese national allegedly hanged herself at the servant quarters of a house in south Delhi's Sarvodaya Enclave on Monday, police said. At around 1.25 pm, police got information regarding the incident at Sarvodaya Enclave. A team reached the spot and found a woman hanging from a ceiling fan, a senior police officer said. The deceased was identified as Kamla, a resident of Lamdada in Nepal, police said. She was residing with her husband and two children -- aged 14 and eight -- at the servant quarters of the house for the last 17 years, the officer said.

At the time of the incident, Kamla's husband, who works as a domestic help in the house, had gone out for some work while their children had gone to school, the officer said. The woman had depression and was getting medical treatment for it for the last eight years. No external injury was found on her body, police said. The body has been shifted to AIIMS mortuary. Inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC are being conducted, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023