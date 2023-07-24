Left Menu

Police set to free Catalan MEP after her arrest upon return to Spain

Clara Ponsati, a member of the European Parliament for pro-Catalan independence party Junts, was set to be released on Monday after being arrested and questioned upon her return to Spain, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, it said the judge investigating her case had ordered her release as the offence she was charged with did not carry any prison term.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 18:56 IST
Police set to free Catalan MEP after her arrest upon return to Spain

Clara Ponsati, a member of the European Parliament for pro-Catalan independence party Junts, was set to be released on Monday after being arrested and questioned upon her return to Spain, the Supreme Court said.

In a statement, it said the judge investigating her case had ordered her release as the offence she was charged with did not carry any prison term. Ponsati had said on her Twitter account that she had been "illegally arrested" in Barcelona earlier on Monday shortly after she travelled back to the country from Belgium.

The lawmaker was originally wanted in Spain on charges of rebellion for her role in the Catalonia region's failed bid for independence in 2017. The charge was later reduced to disobedience, which carries lighter punishment and no prison term. She had been living in Belgium since her election to the European Parliament in April 2019. A Spanish arrest warrant was issued against Ponsati on June 21 after she failed to appear in court.

Junts may be instrumental for a new government to be enabled after Sunday's general election

that produced a hung parliament. The party intends to use the current gridlock to achieve the northeastern region's independence from Spain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023