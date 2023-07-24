Left Menu

4 drug peddlers arrested in 3 districts of Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-07-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 19:25 IST
4 drug peddlers arrested in 3 districts of Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

Four alleged drug peddlers were arrested along with narcotic substances from Kathua, Samba and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Talib Hussain alias "Taalu" and Rajeev Gupta were arrested from Peer Baba and Chak Drab Khan in Kathua district, respectively, a police spokesperson said.

He said 9.24 grams of heroin was seized from Taalu while 5.87 grams of heroin was recovered from Gupta.

The spokesperson said another peddler Farman Ali of Vijaypur was arrested from Samba town along with heroin worth Rs 25,000.

"Farman is a notorious heroin supplier who used to operate in Samba and was frequently changing his identity, hideouts and modus-operandi. He was mostly used to supply heroin to other peddlers and individual addicts in the open fields to escape in the event of a police raid," he said.

Another drug peddler was arrested at Nangal road in Katra township of Reasi district, the spokesperson said, adding that 300 grams of Ganja was recovered from his possession.

All four drug peddlers were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023