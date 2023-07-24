Left Menu

Sebi suspends registration of two brokerage firms in NSEL paired contracts case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 19:47 IST
Sebi suspends registration of two brokerage firms in NSEL paired contracts case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday suspended the registration of two brokerage houses -- Nortel Vincom and Northeast Commodities -- for their involvement in illegal paired contracts on the now defunct National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL).

By providing access for taking exposure to paired contracts, the broking firms exposed their clients to the risk involved in trading in a product that did not have regulatory approval, Sebi said in two separate orders.

Further, the regulator said that trading activities of the brokers in paired contracts for their clients on the NSEL platform have ''serious ingredients jeopardising the reputation, belief in competence, fairness, honesty, integrity and character of the noticees in the securities market''.

Accordingly, Sebi has suspended registration of the brokerage houses for a period of three months from the date of the orders or till the FIR filed against the broking firms by EOW (Economic Offences Wing) ceases to be pending or till the two entities are acquitted by a court in relation to the FIR, whichever is later.

Also, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said the orders will come into force with immediate effect.

In September 2009, NSEL introduced the concept of paired contracts for trading, which allowed buying and selling of the same commodity through two different contracts at two different prices on the exchange platform.

The scheme of paired contracts traded on NSEL had caused a huge loss to investors to the extent of Rs 5,500 crore, as per the orders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023