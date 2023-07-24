Left Menu

10-year-old boy allegedly steals Rs 1 lakh in cash from bank in Bihar's Buxar

PTI | Buxar | Updated: 24-07-2023 19:54 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 19:54 IST
A 10-year-old boy allegedly snatched Rs 1 lakh in cash from the counter of a bank in Bihar's Buxar district on Monday and ran away, officials said.

The boy came to the bank in Town police station area along with a woman who was keeping a close watch on the staff, they said.

''As the cashier left his seat around 12.45 pm, and went to speak to a colleague, the boy snatched Rs 1 lakh in cash from the counter and immediately ran away,'' said Anup Kumar, the chief branch manager of Punjab National Bank.

Police said the bank has filed a complaint regarding the incident.

''An investigation has been started, and we are analysing the footage of all CCTVs installed inside and outside the bank. We are also collecting details about the women account holders of the branch,'' Station House Officer (SHO) Dinesh Kumar Malakar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

