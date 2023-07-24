DNA Technology Bill withdrawn from Lok Sabha
The government on Monday withdrew the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019 from Lok Sabha as most of its provisions are covered in a Bill related to criminal procedure.
Amid sloganeering by opposition members over the Manipur violence, Union Minister Jitendra Singh withdrew the Bill when the House reassembled at 12 noon after an earlier adjournment.
The Bill, introduced on July 8, 2019, sought to regulate the use and application of Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) technology for the purposes of establishing the identity of certain categories of people, including victims, offenders, suspects, undertrials, those missing and unidentified deceased.
An official said since most of the provisions of the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill have broadly been covered in the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, 2022 brought by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, a decision was taken by the government to withdraw the DNA Bill.
