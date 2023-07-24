Left Menu

Greta Thunberg forcibly removed from protest hours after conviction for similar action in June

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was forcibly removed by police from a protest in the southern Swedish city of Malmo on Monday just hours after a local court fined her for disobeying a police order during a similar protest last month.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2023 20:12 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 20:02 IST
Greta Thunberg forcibly removed from protest hours after conviction for similar action in June
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@UNFCCC)

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was forcibly removed by police from a protest in the southern Swedish city of Malmo on Monday just hours after a local court fined her for disobeying a police order during a similar protest last month. Thunberg, 20, who became the face of young climate activists worldwide after staging weekly protests in front of the Swedish parliament, admitted during the court proceedings that she had disobeyed the police order but pleaded not guilty and said that she was acting out of necessity.

"It is absurd that those who act in line with science should pay the price for it," she told reporters in the Malmo district court. Thunberg and other activists from the group Reclaim the Future blocked the road for oil trucks in Malmo harbour on June 19. She was charged for failing to leave when ordered to do so by police.

After Monday's sentencing Thunberg and other activists headed back to Malmo harbour only to be carried away by police again for blocking traffic. Thunberg had earlier told the court that her actions were justifiable. "I believe that we are in an emergency that threatens life, health and property. Countless people and communities are at risk both in the short term and in the long term," she said.

The court ordered Thunberg to pay 1,500 Swedish crowns ($144) and an additional 1,000 crowns to Sweden's fund for crime victims. The fine was applied in proportion to her reported income. Failure to obey a police order carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison. ($1 = 10.4088 Swedish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023