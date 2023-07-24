Left Menu

Indian national arrested in Nepal for carrying illegal firearms

Updated: 24-07-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 20:13 IST
Indian national arrested in Nepal for carrying illegal firearms
  • Nepal

A 22-year-old Indian national was arrested in Nepal on Monday for allegedly possessing illegal firearms, according to the police.

Murari Kumar, a resident of Bihar, was arrested for carrying 19 rounds of bullets, according to the Nepal Police news bulletin.

He ran away, leaving his bag after the police recovered the bullets in the bag during a security check.

A joint team of police personnel later arrested him. Police have initiated an investigation into the case.

