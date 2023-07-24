Maharashtra: Fake currency notes with Rs 5 lakh face value seized in Solapur; seven held

The police in Maharashtra's Solapur have arrested seven persons for allegedly printing and circulating fake currency and seized notes of Rs 2,000 denomination with a face value of Rs 5 lakh from them, an official said on Monday.

The fake currency racket came to light last week, when the police apprehended two persons from Tel Girni Chowk in Barshi while they were allegedly trying to circulate the fake notes in the local market, the official said.

Further probe led to the arrest of two more accused, who were caught with fake notes with face value of Rs 6,000, he said.

The accused persons informed the police that they had procured the notes from two other men, who were subsequently nabbed, the official said.

The arrests led the police to a Mohol resident, who allegedly printed the fake notes at his house and supplied them to others for circulation, he said. The Barshi city police raided the premises and recovered Rs 80,000, a colour printer, half printed notes with Rs 3 lakh face value and printed notes of Rs 1.5 lakh face value, the official added.

