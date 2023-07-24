Youth demands Rs 1 lakh from mother at gunpoint, arrested

A youth was arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 1 lakh from his mother at gunpoint, police said on Monday, adding that he was produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody.

A country-made pistol has been recovered from his possession, they said.

According to the complaint filed by Asari, her son Mustakhim demanded Rs 1 lakh and when she told him that she had no money, he threatened to kill her. It happened around 6 pm on Sunday, she said.

Later, she raised an alarm and people from nearby areas came to her rescue, Asari said in her complaint. Asari, a widow, is a resident of Chilli village in Palwal district.

An FIR was registered against the accused under Section 384/511 (extortion) of IPC and the Arms Act at Utawad Police Station on Sunday. A special team was formed later who nabbed the accused within hours, police said.

"We have arrested the accused from Utawar chowk late night and recovered an illegal pistol from his possession. He was produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody," said Tek Singh, SHO of Utawar Police Station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)