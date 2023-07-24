Left Menu

Youth demands Rs 1 lakh from mother at gunpoint, arrested

A youth was arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 1 lakh from his mother at gunpoint, police said on Monday, adding that he was produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody.A country-made pistol has been recovered from his possession, they said.According to the complaint filed by Asari, her son Mustakhim demanded Rs 1 lakh and when she told him that she had no money, he threatened to kill her.

PTI | Palwal | Updated: 24-07-2023 20:46 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 20:46 IST
Youth demands Rs 1 lakh from mother at gunpoint, arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A youth was arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 1 lakh from his mother at gunpoint, police said on Monday, adding that he was produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody.

A country-made pistol has been recovered from his possession, they said.

According to the complaint filed by Asari, her son Mustakhim demanded Rs 1 lakh and when she told him that she had no money, he threatened to kill her. It happened around 6 pm on Sunday, she said.

Later, she raised an alarm and people from nearby areas came to her rescue, Asari said in her complaint. Asari, a widow, is a resident of Chilli village in Palwal district.

An FIR was registered against the accused under Section 384/511 (extortion) of IPC and the Arms Act at Utawad Police Station on Sunday. A special team was formed later who nabbed the accused within hours, police said.

"We have arrested the accused from Utawar chowk late night and recovered an illegal pistol from his possession. He was produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody," said Tek Singh, SHO of Utawar Police Station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023