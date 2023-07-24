Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: BJP leader held for alleged irregularities in cooperative bank in Durg

PTI | Durg | Updated: 24-07-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 21:21 IST
Chhattisgarh: BJP leader held for alleged irregularities in cooperative bank in Durg
A Bharatiya Janata Party leader was arrested on Monday for alleged involvement in irregularities to the tune of Rs 15 crore in a cooperative bank in Durg district in Chhattisgarh, a police official said.

Pritpal Belchandan was held in connection with irregularities to the tune of Rs 15 crore during his tenure as chief of Zila Sahkari Kendriya Bank here between 2014 to 2020, he said.

In March 2021, then chief executive officer of Zila Sahkari Kendriya Bank Durg Pankaj Sodhi had lodged a complaint at Durg police station claiming Belchandan and some others had caused loss of Rs 14.89 crore to the bank and the government, he said.

''Belchandan had got a stay order in his favour on the matter from the High Court and, therefore, he was not arrested. However, later the stay was vacated and the court directed to take action in the matter in a time-bound manner,'' the official said.

Belchandan had unsuccessfully contested the 2008 Assembly elections on a BJP ticket from Durg (Rural) seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

