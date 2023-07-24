Left Menu

Govt extends Amitava Mukherjee's additional charge as CMD of NMDC, NMDC Steel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government has extended the tenure of Amitava Mukherjee's additional charge as CMD of NMDC till November 19 this year.

Mukherjee is a Director (Finance) at NMDC and holds the additional charge of the Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) NMDC and NMDC Steel.

''Ministry of Steel has communicated that the additional charge presently assigned to Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance), NMDC Ltd has been extended for a further period w.e.f. 01 .09.2023 to 19.11.2023 i.e. the date of completion of his tenure as Director (Finance), NMDC or till a regular incumbent joins the post, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest,'' the miner said in a filing.

His tenure as CMD (additional charge) NMDC Steel Limited has also been extended for a further period effective September 1, 2023, to November 19, 2023, till a regular incumbent joins the post, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

Hyderabad-based miner NMDC Ltd contributes 17-20 per to India's total iron ore production. NMDC Steel has been formed as a separate entity which is setting up a 3 MTPA plant in Chhattisgarh.

