Extension of ban on grain exports from Ukraine to EU would be 'unacceptable' - Zelenskiy

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that the extension of a European Union ban on Ukrainian grain imports in September would be "unacceptable". Five central European countries want the EU ban extended at least until the end of the year.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 21:30 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that the extension of a European Union ban on Ukrainian grain imports in September would be "unacceptable".

Five central European countries want the EU ban extended at least until the end of the year. The ban is set to expire on Sept. 15. "Our position is clear: blocking (Ukrainian) exports by land after September 15, when the relevant restrictions expire, is unacceptable in any form," he said on the Telegram messaging app.

Poland will not lift the ban on Sept. 15 even if the EU does not agree on its extension, its prime minister said last week. "We believe in the agreement with the European Commission, but we are preparing for any scenario," Zelenskiy said.

He added that his country, which is not a member of the EU but wants to join the bloc, was in contact with all stakeholders to seek a solution that would suit everyone. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal last week urged Kyiv's partners and the executive European Commission to ensure the unimpeded export of all Ukrainian agricultural products to the EU.

