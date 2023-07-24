Cattle smuggler arrested in Gonda: UP Police

Police arrested an alleged cattle smuggler here and recovered 11 calves from him, a police official said on Monday.

Acting on tip-off, cops of Mankapur Police Station arrested allege cattle smuggler Om Prakash Verma, Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal said. He said that the smuggler is being questioned and efforts are on to identify his network.

A case has been registered against him and the calves have been sent to a cow shelter, the SP said.

