Cattle smuggler arrested in Gonda: UP Police

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 24-07-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 21:52 IST
  India
  • India

Police arrested an alleged cattle smuggler here and recovered 11 calves from him, a police official said on Monday.

Acting on tip-off, cops of Mankapur Police Station arrested allege cattle smuggler Om Prakash Verma, Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal said. He said that the smuggler is being questioned and efforts are on to identify his network.

A case has been registered against him and the calves have been sent to a cow shelter, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

