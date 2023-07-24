Left Menu

MP: Revenue staffer swallows bribe money after spotting Lokayukta cops in Katni

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 24-07-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 21:57 IST
A patwari of the revenue department in Katni in Madhya Pradesh on Monday allegedly swallowed money he had taken as bribe after spotting a team of the Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment (SPE), an official said.

The incident occurred when patwari Gajendra Singh received Rs 5000 as bribe in his private office as part of a trap, SPE Superintendent of Police Sanjay Sahu said.

''A man from Barkheda village had complained to us claiming Singh was seeking a bribe. After he received the money, the patwari spotted the SPE team and swallowed the money. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors said he was fine,'' the official said.

A case has been registered against him and further probe was underway, the SP said.

