Indo-Swiss Innovation Platform to be launched to further collaborations: K'taka minister

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-07-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 22:07 IST
Aiming to take forward the collaboration with India beyond its current state, Swiss authorities in India are developing an Indo-Swiss Innovation Platform which is likely to be launched soon, Karnataka Minister M B Patil said on Monday.

Patil, who holds the Large and Medium Industries portfolio, said in a statement that Jonas Brunschwig, Consul General of Switzerland, shared this information during a discussion with him.

Quoting Brunschwig, he said the platform is expected to foster the strategic and systemic growth of the collaboration between Switzerland and India.

''Indo-Swiss Innovation Platform spearheaded by Swissnex in India. This is a continuation of the Switzerland-India Science and Innovation Alliance which was formalised in September 2019 during the then Indian President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Switzerland,'' Patil explained.

This includes setting a thematic focus on health, sustainability and digital transformation, he stated.

''Swissnex in India, the Swiss Business Hub India, and the Swiss Embassy in India will pilot a new way to bolster the innovation collaboration between Switzerland and India in key areas of relevance to the future of both countries,'' the statement said.

