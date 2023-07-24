Fire at factory in Delhi's Samaypur Badli, 4 injured

Four people were injured in a fire at a factory making plastic items in northwest Delhi's Samaypur Badli area on Monday, officials said.

Fire officials received information about the blaze at 11.15 am, following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control at 12.50 pm, officials said. A senior police officer said Dinesh Kumar Yadav (24) and Rakesh (26), both residents of Swaroop Nagar, and Jitender Kumar (42) and Subhita (46), Siraspur residents, were taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital. Three of them were discharged from the hospital after treatment while and Subhita has been referred to LNJP Hospital, the officer said. The fire broke out due to a short circuit, the police officer said, adding a case under IPC sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) has been registered against the factory owner.

