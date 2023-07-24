VP Dhankhar calls for zero tolerance toward lack of decorum and discipline to bring change dramatically

The Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today said that no country or system could flourish or blossom without discipline or decorum. The moment discipline and decorum are compromised, our institutions suffer severely, he emphasised.

Addressing a group of Indian Forest Service probationers at Parliament House today, he said that as Chairman, Rajya Sabha, “I am working in a manner, using everything under my command to ensure the temple of democracy, in the largest democracy has decorum and discipline.” Calling for zero tolerance towards lack of decorum and discipline, he said that if you do that, it will bring change dramatically.

“To enforce decorum and discipline, sometimes we have to take recourse to unpalatable situations, but we must never hesitate because decorum and discipline are connected with our growth, with our reputation, with our prosperity. The moment we take a lenient view, we do not serve well to society,” Shri Dhankhar underlined.

Describing harmony between man & his environment as the nectar of life, VP asked the young officers to dedicate themselves to “helping maintain the judicious balance between the need for development and conservation of Mother Nature.” Calling for sensitivity while dealing with forest dwelling communities, he appealed to the probationers to create a Jan Andolan for awareness about nature conservation.

In his address, the Vice President also emphasized the importance of learning & following Fundamental Duties. “It does not require investment or physical effort. It only requires intent. This intent can have a revolutionary impact,” he said.

Shri Sunil Kumar Gupta, Secretary to the Vice-President of India, Shri Ranjit Punhani, Secretary, Rajya Sabha, Smt. Leena Nandan, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Smt. Vandana Kumar, Additional Secretary, Rajya Sabha, Shri Bharat Jyoti, Director, Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy and other senior officers were also present at the event.

