Left Menu

Two women killed in fire at electric part marking unit in Chandigarh

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-07-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 22:29 IST
Two women killed in fire at electric part marking unit in Chandigarh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two women were killed in a fire that broke out in the basement of an electric part manufacturing unit in the industrial area here on Monday, police said.

Five women were rescued by the firefighters from the unit and were rushed to the government medical college and hospital in sector 32, they said.

However, two women later died of asphyxiation, police said, adding fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze.

The cause behind the incident has not been ascertained yet and an investigation is underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
2
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023