Russian president signs legislation marking the final step outlawing gender-affirming procedures

In 2020, Putin pushed through constitutional reform that outlawed same-sex marriage, and last year signed a law banning propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations among adults as well.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 24-07-2023 22:35 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 22:35 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed new legislation Monday which marked the final step in outlawing gender-affirming procedures, a crippling blow to Russia's already embattled LGBTQ+ community.

The bill, which was approved unanimously by both houses of parliament, bans any "medical interventions aimed at changing the sex of a person," as well as changing one's gender in official documents and public records. The only exception will be medical intervention to treat congenital anomalies.

It also annuls marriages in which one person has "changed gender" and bars transgender people from becoming foster or adoptive parents.

The ban is said to stem from the Kremlin's crusade to protect what it views as the country's "traditional values." Lawmakers say the legislation is to safeguard Russia against "Western anti-family ideology," with some describing gender transitioning as "pure satanism." Russia's crackdown on LGBTQ+ people started a decade ago when Putin first proclaimed a focus on "traditional family values," supported by the Russian Orthodox Church.

In 2013, the Kremlin adopted legislation that banned any public endorsement of "nontraditional sexual relations" among minors. In 2020, Putin pushed through constitutional reform that outlawed same-sex marriage, and last year signed a law banning "propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations" among adults as well.

