Mumbai: Man held for stealing autorickshaws, abandoning them later

A 37-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly stealing autorickshaws and abandoning them when the vehicles ran out of petrol or gas, a police official said.

Three autorickshaws and a motorcycle were recovered from accused Sanjay Gupta, the VB Nagar police station official said.

''He used to steal autorickshaws parked on the road, ferry passengers and abandon the vehicles once they ran out of fuel. He has cases of similar nature against his name in Oshiwara and Parksite as well,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)