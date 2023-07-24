Hathora gang member among 3 held for killing man outside Gurugram farmhouse

A Hathora gang member, carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 on his head, among three people were arrested for allegedly killing a 28-year-old man outside a farmhouse on Sohna-Palwal road in April, police said on Monday.

Two illegal pistols, two mobiles and four cartridges have been recovered from the accused -- Rohit alias Akki (28), a resident of Palwal's Daulagarh, Amit (27) and Vishal alias Sunnat (21), residents of Faridabad's Dabua, police said.

Akki is an active member of the Hathora gang and has been active in criminal activities for the last five years.

During interrogation, Akki revealed that the deceased Gyanendra alias Bhola had a dispute with his friend Bharat, so they planned to kill him.

Gyanendra and his cousin Lalit went to a farmhouse on Sohna Palwal Road on April 12. The duo was attacked by a group of men with an iron rod, axe, stick and hammer. Injured Gyanendra was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

"After committing the crime, they were hiding at different places in Ghaziabad and Rajasthan to escape from the police," ACP crime Varun Dahiya said.

"A reward of Rs 10,000 was declared by the Gurugram police on the arrest of Akki, who killed Gyanendra by hitting him with a hammer. A video of the incident also went viral on the internet," he said. Four cases, including murder and attempt to murder, have been registered against Akki, nine cases against Amit while Vishal has been booked in three cases, the ACP said.

In this murder case, seven people have been arrested so far, he said.

