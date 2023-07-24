Left Menu

US State Dept has not had substantive communication with North Korea since US soldier crossed border

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-07-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 23:12 IST
  • United States

The U.S. State Department has not had any substantive communication with North Korea since U.S. soldier Travis King crossed into the North last week, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters on Monday. Miller said Washington has made outreach to ascertain the whereabouts of King and to ascertain information about his safety, but have not received any response.

King, a U.S. Army private serving in South Korea, sprinted into North Korea on July 18 while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on the inter-Korean border.

