Left Menu

Italian court drops COVID case against Lombardy president and others

An Italian court on Monday dropped a case against the president of the northern region of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, and 11 other people over their initial handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, a court document showed.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 24-07-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 23:12 IST
Italian court drops COVID case against Lombardy president and others
  • Country:
  • Italy

An Italian court on Monday dropped a case against the president of the northern region of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, and 11 other people over their initial handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, a court document showed. On June 7, another court dropped the same case against former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and former Health Minister Roberto Speranza.

Prosecutors in the northern city of Bergamo, the epicentre of the 2020 outbreak of COVID in Italy, had placed Conte, Speranza and 17 others under investigation for manslaughter and mishandling the epidemic. On Monday, the three judges of the court in the city of Brescia also referred the case back to the public prosecutor's office for the remaining five persons charged with refusing to carry out official acts.

The court wrote in its ruling that the accusations brought against Fontana and the others were "unfounded" because governments all over the world, including in Lombardy, were dealing with a new and exceptional epidemiological situation. Fontana's lawyers, Jacopo Pensa and Federico Papa, welcomed the ruling. "He has always acted according to law and to conscience, he did not facilitate the pandemic and did not cause the deaths attributed to him", they said in a statement.

The association of COVID victims' relatives said they were baffled. "No one will have to answer to the families of the victims ... why all the preventive measures required by Italian and European laws were not taken", they said in an emailed statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
2
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023