Nagpur college professor duped of Rs 31 lakh with job promise
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 24-07-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 23:12 IST
- Country:
- India
A college professor was cheated of Rs 31 lakh allegedly by a man who promised him a lucrative job, a Nagpur police official said on Monday.
The professor had responded to a Whatsapp message on April 30, the official said.
''He was promised rewards as part of the job, for which he invested Rs 31 lakh. Later, he realised he had been duped,'' the official said.
A case of cheating and other offences has been registered under IPC and Information Technology Act provisions, the cyber police official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- Information Technology Act
- Rs 31
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Police launch probe as fraudsters 'impersonate' cabinet minister, make WhatsApp calls to office staff
WhatsApp messaging disruption resolved, Meta says
One should behave responsibly while uploading WhatsApp status: Bombay HC
WhatsApp gets restored after being down for several users
Samsung Wallet, WhatsApp and other apps coming to Galaxy Watch series