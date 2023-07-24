Left Menu

Member of Atiq Ahmed's gang arrested in UP

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 24-07-2023 23:13 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 23:13 IST
A member of Atiq Ahmed's gang was arrested on Monday allegedly illegally occupying the house of a woman and staying there using false documents, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Kareli police station Ramashray Yadav said the action was taken based on a case registered against Ahmed and his gang members.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on April 15 while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college here for a checkup.

The case was registered based on the complaint lodged by the woman's brother Danish Shakeel under various IPC sections.

Faiz Bhure was arrested on Monday from near Bakshi Morh, the SHO said, adding Bhure was also accused of slapping a professor at Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

