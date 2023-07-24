Left Menu

Car runs into Israeli protesters, causing mild injuries -police

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-07-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 23:34 IST
A car drove through a crowd of protesters in central Israel on Monday, lightly injuring three people, Israeli police said.

Footage of the car driving into a small crowd on a highway blocked by the protesters was carried by local media.

Police said they were searching for the car that drove off after it hit a number of people.

