PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-07-2023 00:09 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 00:09 IST
'Irregularities' in civic contracts: Aditya Thackeray aide quizzed for 6 hours by SIT
Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan on Monday appeared before the Mumbai Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) which questioned him for nearly 6 hours as part of its probe into alleged irregularities in the Rs 1,2024-crore worth work contracts of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), an official said.

Chavan, a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, appeared before SIT members at the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) office in the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office compound in south Mumbai to record his statement, the official said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary was questioned for nearly 6 hours and he will be called again by the SIT if required, he said.

Last month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 15 locations, including Chavan's residence in suburban Chembur, in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged 'irregularities' in setting up jumbo COVID-19 treatment centres in Mumbai during the pandemic.

The ED had then also questioned Chavan in the case.

The central agency last week arrested businessman Sujit Patkar, a friend of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, and Dahisar jumbo COVID-19 centre dean Dr Kishore Bisure in connection with that case.

The ED has helped the SIT in the probe and shared information with them in the case in which Patkar has been arrested, said an EOW official.

