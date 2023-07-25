Left Menu

UP: Kanwariyas alleged partially eaten apple thrown at them, 2 detained

Station House Officer of Sungarhi police station Jagat Singh, however, said that the two accused claimed that they that thrown stale apples on the ground.Immediately after the incident, the kanwariyas staged a protest and demanded action against the accused.

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 25-07-2023 00:09 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 00:09 IST
UP: Kanwariyas alleged partially eaten apple thrown at them, 2 detained
  • Country:
  • India

A group of kanwariyas on Monday alleged that a partially eaten apple was thrown at them by members of another community at a market area here, police said. Station House Officer of Sungarhi police station Jagat Singh, however, said that the two accused claimed that they that thrown stale apples on the ground.

Immediately after the incident, the kanwariyas staged a protest and demanded action against the accused. Both the accused have been detained and a fine was imposed on them for allegedly disturbing peace, the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
2
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023