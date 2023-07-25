Left Menu

Man kills wife, parents-in-law in Assam

A man killed his wife and parents-in-law over some family issues on Monday, and later surrendered before the police in Golaghat district of Assam, a senior officer said. The man killed the three with a machete after a fight at his in-laws place on Hindi School Road in Golaghat town.The accused was in jail for assaulting the wife earlier.

PTI | Golaghat | Updated: 25-07-2023 00:14 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 00:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man killed his wife and parents-in-law over some family issues on Monday, and later surrendered before the police in Golaghat district of Assam, a senior officer said. The man killed the three with a machete after a fight at his in-law's place on Hindi School Road in Golaghat town.

''The accused was in jail for assaulting the wife earlier. After he was released, he came home and again started a fight. The man killed his wife and the parents-in-law,'' the officer said.

After committing the crime, the accused reached the Golaghat Police Station with his nine-month-old son and surrendered, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Sanghamitra Ghosh and her parents Sanjib Ghosh and Junu Ghosh, the police officer said. ''The woman's younger sister, who is a student of Kaziranga University, was on a video call with the family at the time of the attack,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

