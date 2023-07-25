Man arrested for pasting fake entry pass on car to enter vidhan bhavan in UP’s Saharanpur
PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 25-07-2023 00:42 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 00:38 IST
- Country:
- India
A man has been arrested for pasting a fake pass on his car to enter the Vidhan Bhavan here, a police official said on Monday.
Superintendent of Police (rural) Sagar Jain on Monday said that during patrolling in Fatehpur police station area on Sunday night, police stopped a car owned by Shakti Rana, on which a fake pass for entry into UP Vidhan Bhavan was pasted. The vehicle also had a hooter on it, he said.
Rana has been arrested and his vehicle has been seized, Jain said.
He added that a case has been registered against him in this regard.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sagar Jain
- Fatehpur
- Vidhan Bhavan
- Rana
- Shakti Rana
- Jain
Advertisement