Man arrested for pasting fake entry pass on car to enter vidhan bhavan in UP’s Saharanpur

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 25-07-2023 00:42 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 00:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested for pasting a fake pass on his car to enter the Vidhan Bhavan here, a police official said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Sagar Jain on Monday said that during patrolling in Fatehpur police station area on Sunday night, police stopped a car owned by Shakti Rana, on which a fake pass for entry into UP Vidhan Bhavan was pasted. The vehicle also had a hooter on it, he said.

Rana has been arrested and his vehicle has been seized, Jain said.

He added that a case has been registered against him in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

