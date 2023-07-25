Left Menu

Mother held for killing twin infant daughters in Haryana's Jind

A woman allegedly smothered her nine-month-old twin daughters with a pillow in Danoda village here, police said on Monday.Investigating officer at Sadar police station Narwana Atma said a case of murder has been registered against accused Sheetal and she has been taken into custody.The accused mother confessed to her crime 13 days after the incident, following which her husband lodged a complaint, police said.In his complaint, he alleged that he had gone to work in the fields on July 12 and when he came home in the afternoon, there was a crowd outside his house.

PTI | Jind | Updated: 25-07-2023 00:47 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 00:47 IST
A woman allegedly smothered her nine-month-old twin daughters with a pillow in Danoda village here, police said on Monday.

Investigating officer at Sadar police station Narwana Atma said a case of murder has been registered against accused Sheetal and she has been taken into custody.

The accused mother confessed to her crime 13 days after the incident, following which her husband lodged a complaint, police said.

In his complaint, he alleged that he had gone to work in the fields on July 12 and when he came home in the afternoon, there was a crowd outside his house. When he went inside the home, Sheetal told that Janki and Janvi had died. Believing Sheetal's words, the family buried the girls without conducting a post-mortem.

The police officer said that now the police will take out the buried dead bodies and a post-mortem will be done.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

