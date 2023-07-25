Left Menu

Kremlin accuses Kyiv of 'deliberate attack' on Russian journalist, AFP reporter hurt

He was being treated in a nearby hospital. The United Nations cultural arm UNESCO says that as of July 20, 12 journalists have died in Ukraine since the start of the conflict in February 2022.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2023 01:15 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 01:15 IST
Kremlin accuses Kyiv of 'deliberate attack' on Russian journalist, AFP reporter hurt

The Kremlin on Monday accused Kyiv of carrying out a "deliberate attack on journalists" in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, in which a reporter for the Russian state news agency RIA was killed.

Russia has launched a criminal probe into Rostislav Zhuravlev's death. Separately, French news agency Agence France-Presse said one of its video correspondents had been injured in a drone attack while reporting at a Ukrainian artillery position.

The agency identified the reporter as Dylan Collins, a U.S. national who has reported extensively on the Ukraine conflict. It said he sustained multiple shrapnel injuries near the eastern city of Bakhmut, captured by Russian forces in May after months of battles. He was being treated in a nearby hospital.

The United Nations cultural arm UNESCO says that as of July 20, 12 journalists have died in Ukraine since the start of the conflict in February 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
2
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023