Russia launches air attack on Kyiv - Ukraine's military
Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2023 05:00 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 05:00 IST
Russia launched an air attack on Kyiv early on Tuesday, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said.
"On the outskirts of Kyiv, air defence systems are being engaged (in repelling the attack)," Serhiy Popko, head of the administration said on the Telegram messaging channel.
