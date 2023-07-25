Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Pence says Trump conduct around 2021 Capitol attack was reckless but not criminal

Former U.S. vice president and Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence said on Sunday he felt former President Donald Trump's words and actions leading up to the Capitol attacks on Jan. 6, 2021, were reckless though not likely criminal. "While his words were reckless, based on what I know, I am not yet convinced that they were criminal," Pence told CNN's "State of the Union."

'Barbenheimer' frenzy gives sluggish summer box office a major boost

The much-hyped "Barbenheimer" box office battle over the weekend proved to be a win for movie theaters that needed to add some sizzle to their summer. Ticket sales for the film industry's biggest season had been disappointing through much of June and July. "The Flash" flopped, a new "Indiana Jones" adventure underwhelmed, and Tom Cruise's latest "Mission: Impossible" movie opened short of expectations. Hollywood also is grappling with strikes by writers and actors.

White House says Biden will veto Republican-backed bills over spending cuts

U.S. President Joe Biden would veto Republican-backed defense, health and agriculture spending bills if he were presented with them, the White House said on Monday, alleging House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy was backing away from spending levels agreed to in a debt-limit deal. McCarthy and House Republicans were pushing cuts the Biden administration could not accept, the White House said in a statement on Monday.

Pfizer says supply of some drugs may be disrupted after NC tornado

Drugmaker Pfizer Inc said over 30 drugs, including injections of painkiller fentanyl and anesthetic lidocaine, may see supply disruption after a tornado destroyed a warehouse at its Rocky Mount, North Carolina, plant last week. The company sent a letter late last week to its hospital customers saying it had identified around 64 different formulations or dosages of those more than 30 drugs produced at the plant that may experience continued or new supply disruptions.

Black man attacked by Ohio police dog during traffic stop

Police in Ohio unleashed a canine on a Black man who had exited his vehicle with his hands raised after a traffic stop earlier this month, according to officials. The incident unfolded on July 4 after law enforcement officers engaged in the lengthy pursuit of a semi-tractor trailer driven by 23-year-old Jadarrius Rose. The vehicle was missing a mud flap and it had failed to stop for an inspection, a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

US sues Texas over floating border barriers

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday sued Texas over floating barriers installed by the state in the Rio Grande river to block migrants crossing from Mexico. Texas authorities began installing the string of buoys in the middle of the river near Eagle Pass, Texas, last week, part of Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott's initiative dubbed Operation Lone Star to deter migrants.

U.S. business activity growth slows as services soften

U.S. business activity slowed to a five-month low in July, dragged down by decelerating service-sector growth, closely watched survey data on Monday showed, but falling input prices and slowed hiring indicate the Federal Reserve could be making progress on important fronts in its bid to reduce inflation. S&P Global said its flash U.S. Composite PMI index, which tracks manufacturing and service sectors, fell to a reading of 52 in July from 53.2 in June. July's reading showed the sixth straight month of growth but was restrained by softening conditions in the service sector. Readings above 50 indicate expansion.

Former US prison employee to admit to accepting payments from Rajaratnam -source

A former employee of a federal prison in Massachusetts has agreed to plead guilty to secretly accepting thousands of dollars from Raj Rajaratnam while the Galleon Group hedge fund founder was serving time for insider trading, according to court records and a person familiar with the matter. Federal prosecutors in Boston on Monday said William Tidwell accepted over $90,000 in benefits and a $50,000 property loan from a high net-worth inmate while working as a correctional counselor at the Federal Medical Center Devens in Ayer, Massachusetts.

