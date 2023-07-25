PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 25

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Housebuilders cast doubt over UK government plan to deliver new homes - UK job support system failing unemployed and economy, says report

- UK to tighten rules over illegal content on internet platforms - Credit Suisse fined $388 mln over Archegos collapse

- US regulator reports rising number of flawed audits Overview

- UK housebuilders have said that the government's latest plan to boost the number of new dwellings in England is unlikely to help ministers reach their manifesto target on homes. - The punitive approach and poor quality of Britain's job support system is holding back a workforce recovery that is badly needed to boost the economy and bring down inflation, according to an analysis by the Institute for Employment Studies and abrdn Financial Fairness Trust.

- UK ministers have pledged to crack down on illegal advertising by forcing social media and online platforms such as Google Ads to take tougher action to stop children seeing adverts for products and services such as alcohol or gambling. - Credit Suisse has been fined $388 million by US and British regulators for "significant failures in risk management and governance" related to the collapse of Archegos Capital, which caused a $5.5 billion trading loss and helped bring about the demise of the Swiss lender.

- US regulators said their inspectors found deficiencies in 30% of audits carried out by the US businesses of global accounting firms the Big Four last year. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

