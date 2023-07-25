Left Menu

Chinese delegation to visit North Korea

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-07-2023 06:03 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 06:03 IST
Chinese delegation to visit North Korea
  Country:
  • China

A Chinese delegation led by Politburo member Li Hongzhong will visit North Korea from July 26, the international department of the Communist Party's Central Committee said in a statement.

The delegation will attend activities to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the armistice in the Korean War.

