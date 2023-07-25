Chinese delegation to visit North Korea
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-07-2023 06:03 IST
A Chinese delegation led by Politburo member Li Hongzhong will visit North Korea from July 26, the international department of the Communist Party's Central Committee said in a statement.
The delegation will attend activities to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the armistice in the Korean War.
