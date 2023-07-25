9 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan navy for alleged maritime boundary violation
PTI | Ramanathapuram | Updated: 25-07-2023 09:02 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 09:02 IST
India
The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 9 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu for allegedly violating its maritime boundary, a state Fisheries department official here said on Tuesday. Two mechanised boats were also seized.
The fishermen, belonging to Mandapam in the district, set sail for fishing on Monday morning and were apprehended late last night between Katchatheevu and Neduntheevu, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
