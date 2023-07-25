Israel says 'neutralized' three people who fired at forces in West Bank
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-07-2023 09:45 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 09:43 IST
- Country:
- Israel
The Israeli military said soldiers "neutralized" three people who had opened fire at its forces from a car in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday.
The statement did not specify what condition the three people were in but Israel's Army Radio said they were killed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israeli
- Israel
- Army Radio
- West Bank
- Nablus
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel Prez Herzog compares political turmoil to Roman destruction of Jerusalem
Israeli troops kill Palestinian suspect as West Bank violence shows no signs of slowing
Israel Knesset set to vote on new Supreme Court bill
Israeli team arrived in Saudi Arabia for Global Video Game Competition
EXPLAINER-Israel's disputed judicial overhaul is back, what's new?