Drugs worth Rs 18.05 lakh seized in Navi Mumbai; 2 Nigerians among 3 held

The Navi Mumbai police have seized drugs worth Rs 18.05 lakh in two raids and arrested three persons including two Nigerian nationals in this connection, officials said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of police laid a trap near Kharghar railway station and nabbed the two Nigerians, aged 32 and 34. A total of 44 gm of methaqualone worth Rs 4.40 lakh was seized from their possession, the police said in a release.

In another case, the ANC raided a place in the APMC police station limits and arrested a person after seizing from him 91 LSD (dots) weighing 2.60 gm and worth Rs 13.65 lakh, the release said. Offences were registered on Monday against the three persons under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, it said.

The police were trying to ascertain from where the accused got the drugs and to whom they intended to sell them.

