Left Menu

Israeli troops kill three Palestinian militants in W. Bank, minister says

Israeli troops killed three Palestinian militants who opened fire on them from a car near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday, Israel's defence minister and army said. The Palestinian health ministry confirmed that three people had been killed in the incident. Nablus and the nearby northern West Bank city of Jenin have seen especially intense clashes.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-07-2023 11:42 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 11:39 IST
Israeli troops kill three Palestinian militants in W. Bank, minister says
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli troops killed three Palestinian militants who opened fire on them from a car near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday, Israel's defence minister and army said.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed that three people had been killed in the incident. Palestine TV showed footage of a military vehicle blocking access to the area of the incident, including to an ambulance, as soldiers appeared to carry out an inspection.

Congratulating the army on Twitter, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the incident had taken place at Mount Gerizim, a Samaritan community overlooking Nablus. Violence in the West Bank has surged for over a year, with increased Israeli raids, Palestinian street attacks and settler rampages in Palestinian villages. Nablus and the nearby northern West Bank city of Jenin have seen especially intense clashes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
2
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023